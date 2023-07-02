Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC

Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League Soccer club’s sporting director.

Borrell, 52, has spent nine seasons at Manchester City, first as the Premier League club’s global technical director before being named first team assistant coach under manager Pep Guardiola in 2016.

Borrell was named assistant manager prior to last season, when Manchester City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies.

He joins an MLS squad in just its third year of competition. Austin advanced to the Western Conference final last season, but struggled over the first half of the 2023 season. Consecutive wins have Austin back in playoff contention.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rodolfo Borrell, Assistant Coach of Manchester City looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Manchester, Eng Expand

MORE AUSTIN FC NEWS

"He brings an incredibly impressive track record, a wealth of experience, and passion for the beautiful game, and we fully believe he is the right person to move our ambitions forward and develop the best players, coaches, and staff for the first team, second team, and academy," said Anthony Precourt, Austin FC founder and majority owner.

Sean Rubio had been serving as Austin’s interim sporting director since the former United States' national team star Claudio Reyna was moved out of the job in January, after his family’s spat with U.S. men’s coach Gregg Berhalter.

Rubio is now senior vice president for player personnel where he will oversee roster management, the club said.