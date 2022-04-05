Normalcy returns to Dell Diamond with Round Rock Express Opening Day

Normalcy returns to opening day at Dell Diamond after the pandemic challenged the league for the last couple of years.

There will be a lot of familiar faces on this year's squad, including guys like outfielder Leodys Taveras. Taveras split time with the Round Rock Express and the Texas Rangers last season.

"A lot of talent man. I'm happy with that, because we're going to enjoy the game. I know we're going to get good results. And that's fun. It's going to be fun," said Taveras.

He finished the year with 17 homers while in Round Rock, but he's not the only guy coming in with big league experience. The E-train will have 15 other players, as well.

The team also has 6 of the top 30 Rangers prospects on their opening day roster.

"It's going to be a good mix. We've got a good mix of young talented guys. We got some guys that have pretty good careers behind them already. And I'm excited to see what they do. I think it's going to be a good mix of talent and experience," said Matt Hagen, Express manager.

The Express organization is also, and has been, about giving back to the community. For opening day, they're hosting a tornado relief fundraiser for those here in Round Rock affected by last month's storm.

The Round Rock Express is partnering with the Round Rock Community Foundation.

A total of $5 from each ticket purchased for the Tuesday, April 5 game using the promo code "RRStrong" via RRExpress.com will be donated to the Round Rock Cares fund. Fans who already purchased tickets but still want to donate and those who want to contribute more can do so by visiting RRExpress.com.

