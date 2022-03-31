Round Rock Express to host tornado relief fundraiser on Opening Day

The Round Rock Express is partnering with the Round Rock Community Foundation to host a fundraiser to help tornado victims on Opening Day.

A total of $5 from each ticket purchased for the Tuesday, April 5 game using the promo code "RRStrong" via RRExpress.com will be donated to the Round Rock Cares fund. Fans who already purchased tickets but still want to donate and those who want to contribute more can do so by visiting RRExpress.com.

Mayor Craig Morgan and Greater Round Rock Community Foundation chair Nyle Maxwell launched the Round Rock Cares initiative to assist Round Rock citizens who were directly affected by the severe weather event that struck Round Rock on Monday, March 21.

"Many of our families and businesses face a long and difficult road ahead," Morgan said in a statement. "In the days after the tornado, I’ve seen how our community has come together and helped each other, and the top concern of affected residents I’ve spoken with is how they will be impacted financially. This fund is intended to help people impacted by the storm get back on their feet faster, and give them some peace of mind so they can start rebuilding their lives."

Approximately 350 to 400 homes were damaged by a tornado that hit Round Rock earlier this week, says the city. Also, a shopping center near I-35 and SH-45 was heavily damaged. A Bank of America was hit hard, and multiple vehicles were damaged. One couple worked at a Chili's restaurant in the shopping center, and they said they hid in a fridge as the tornado passed through.

The National Weather Service released its preliminary report about confirmed tornadoes that hit Central Texas. NWS says EF-2 tornadoes hit Elgin, Round Rock, Granger, and Kingsbury in Guadalupe County.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Rounding up pets large and small animal rescue groups aid Texas tornado recovery

Central Texas community rallies to help tornado victims; resource center opens in Round Rock

'Round Rock Strong': Cleanup effort continues after dangerous tornadoes

Round Rock tornado damages approximately 350-400 homes, says city

EF-2 tornadoes hit Round Rock, Elgin, preliminary NWS report shows

Round Rock neighborhoods begin cleanup after tornado damage

Drone video shows damage left behind from tornadoes in Round Rock

Tornadoes hit Round Rock, many neighborhoods significantly damaged

Video captures tornado ripping through Texas Walmart parking lot

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter