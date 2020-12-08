Play Super 6 on NFL Tuesday Night Football

article

When the calendar flips to December, the air of desperation for those teams on the NFL Playoff bubble becomes stronger.

For both the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens, Tuesday night’s game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (8 p.m. ET, FOX) has all the markings of a must-win contest as the playoff contenders start to pull further away from both teams.

And being able to predict the big events of this game could help you win $25,000 in FOX’s Super 6 contest. Just download the free app, answer six questions correctly and you could win up to $25,000 while watching football. It’s that simple.

Here are the questions to answer and some insights to consider:

What will be the last scoring play of the 1st half?

Cowboys TD, Cowboys FG, Ravens TD, Ravens FG, Any other score/No score

One of the biggest weapons in the NFL for questions like that is Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker, who is among the most accurate from 50 yards and in and has connected on 41 of 58 field goals from beyond 50 yards. When you get towards the end of a half, that’s a huge advantage for a team that often has trouble making big chunk yards. That’s why a Ravens FG is a great selection.

Advertisement

How will the first TD of the third quarter be scored?

Cowboys rushing, Cowboys passing, Ravens passing, Ravens rushing, Any other TD/No TDs

A lot of this depends on which quarterback gets on track first. Andy Dalton is a less mobile quarterback obviously than Lamar Jackson, but he does have a great ability to find guys in rhythm. Dallas also has multiple receiving weapons that it can call on between Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. If you think Baltimore is going to score first, a Jackson run makes sense. If you think that Dallas is going to score, it will probably be through the air.

How many total rushing yards will there be for both teams?

Less than 240 yards, 240-255, 256-260, 261-265, 266-270 and 271+ yards

Again, these are two teams that have struggled with passing the football at times during their slumps. The better premier back is Ezekiel Elliott, but Dallas’ run game isn’t what it used to be due to some injuries along the offensive line. One reason to maybe think the number is going to be lower: Jackson’s conditioning may be in question as he returns from COVID-19 protocols and was limited to just a day or two of practice.

How many different players will score a TD in the game?

0-2, 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7+

The great contrast in this game is the fact that both teams have multiple scoring weapons they can spread things out to, despite some not so hot offensive numbers. The guess here is six because Baltimore can go with Jackson, Hollywood Brown, Mark Ingram and Geoff Edwards as potential targets. The Cowboys depth is the three wideouts listed above, Elliott and backup running back Tony Pollard.

What team will have the most receiving yards and how many?

Cowboys or Ravens with ranges of 0-275, 276-285, 286-295, 296-305, 306-315, 316+

If you are thinking the Ravens, consider that they have broken 200 passing yards just once since Week 4 – that was 242 yards in Week 10 against the Patriots. Since Dak Prescott got hurt against the Giants in Week 5, Dallas has not broken 250 yards receiving. Have we mentioned the passing games have issues?

Choose the winning team and by how many points?

The Ravens can’t afford to lose this one, fall to 6-6 and two full games behind the Dolphins and Colts. (They would have to leapfrog the Raiders as well.) Dallas would be two games behind both Washington and New York in the NFC East with a loss, staring at a Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft. The best unit on the field, however, is the Ravens defense. Expect Baltimore to win a close one- probably in a low scoring game.



No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.