Sarkisian: QB Quinn Ewers to return, start for No. 7 Texas Saturday against TCU

Texas fans got some much-anticipated good news regarding quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media Thursday that Ewers, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since late October, is now healthy and will start 7th-ranked Texas' game vs TCU on Saturday night in Fort Worth.

"Quinn is going to start Saturday night. As a team, we're excited about that," Sarkisian said. "He's had a great week of practice. I feel very comfortable with his ability to operate the offense. His family, our medical team feel very good about where he's at health-wise."

Ewers' return comes three weeks after being injured in the third quarter of the Longhorns' 31-24 win at Houston.

In Ewers' absence, redshirt freshman and backup QB Maalik Murphy was stellar though, at times, shaky in running the offense, leading Texas on the game-winning drive in the 4th quarter against Houston, then in the last two wins against BYU and Kansas St.

Murphy completed 56% of his passes for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and three interceptions since taking over the starting role.

Before the injury, Ewers completed 71% of his passes for 1,915 yards. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions.