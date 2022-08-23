Why Quinn Ewers was named Texas Longhorns starting quarterback

Just days after naming Quinn Ewers as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback, head coach Steve Sarkisian explains why he decided to go with the redshirt freshman.

"I think Quinn provides the ability to make all the throws in our system. I think he's got play making ability. He's got natural passing ability," Sarkisian says.

Sarkisian adds, "I feel like his growth in the system has been one where we can kind of see where it's gonna head under him."

Ohio State transfer Ewers was battling for the spot with sophomore Hudson Card and Sarkisan says it was a tough decision.

"Hudson is a great player. He's got great leadership skills. He's got the utmost respect of our coaching staff and of his teammates," Sarkisian says.

Sarkisian goes on to say, "You know part of it is - do you give the rest of your team, coaching staff people a sense of belief? I think Quinn naturally has that ability and I think it's only going to continue to grow the more comfortable that he gets."

According to FOX Sports, Card has played in nine games for Texas, completing 60.5% of his passes for 595 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception.

Texas opens its season on Sept. 3 at home against Louisiana-Monroe. The Longhorns will then host No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10 which you can watch at 11 a.m. (CT)/12 p.m. (ET) on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

