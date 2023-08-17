San Antonio Spurs to play two games in Austin in March 2024

After two Moody Center sell-outs last season, the San Antonio Spurs will run it back and play two more regular season games in Austin this season!

The newly-released 2023-24 NBA schedule has the Spurs in town during the South by Southwest weekend in March 2024.

The Spurs will play reigning NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Friday, March 15, and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 17.

Spurs VP of Strategic Growth Brandon James spoke o the team's special relationship with Austin.

"When I got here, the sort of reception was like, what are the Spurs doing here, oh that's interesting, and now it's like can you come back more, can you play a whole season here, obviously we're not going to do that, but the fact that we're coming back, the fact that we're coming back during South By and just to be a part of that ecosystem and everything that's going on in the city and to be a fabric of what Austin is to try and grow our fanbase and grow the existing fanbase here, grow new fans, it's important to us organizationally, and we hope these two games are a nod to our intentionality in doing that," said Brandon James.