Texas basketball player Ashley Chevalier enters transfer portal

The University of Texas Longhorns women's basketball team's Ashley Chevalier has entered the transfer portal. In a post on social media, Chevalier said she was "choosing to prioritize my happiness and mental health."

Chevalier says that UT was her "dream school" and that "despite the many changes that took place prior to my arrival, I decided to stay committed to UT and fight for my dream, I feel I have been fighting every day (sic) since, and it's taken a toll on my mental health. I have given this University everything I have."

The backup point guard was averaging three points in 12 minutes per game this season.

