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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 4 rankings

By Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published September 21, 2026 10:00 AM CDT
Published September 21, 2026 10:00 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Fourth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 4 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fourth week, which featured match-ups like East View vs Austin High, Lockhart vs Anderson, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Cedar Park vs New Braunfels.

View the highlights and scores for Week 4 here.

POST-WEEK 4 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (2-1, idle)
  2. Round Rock (3-1, defeated Vandegrift 41-38)
  3. Dripping Springs (2-1, defeated Harker Heights 62-28)
  4. Cedar Ridge (4-0, defeated Rouse 34-16)
  5. Lake Travis (1-1, lost to Ind. SA Cornerstone 48-35)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (3-1, defeated College Station 40-38)
  2. Anderson (3-0, defeated Lockhart 49-7)
  3. Liberty Hill (2-2, lost to 6A Midland Lee 28-21)
  4. Hendrickson (2-2, lost to Killeen 16-15)
  5. Georgetown (2-2, defeated Connally 61-7)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (2-0, defeated Lampasas 35-14)
  2. Taylor (3-0, idle)
  3. Lago Vista (3-1, defeated 3A Llano 51-36)
  4. Fredericksburg (2-1, idle)
  5. Lampasas (2-2, lost to Wimberley 35-14)

Class 3A

  1. Lexington (4-0, defeated Giddings 34-20)
  2. Blanco (3-1, defeated 4A Burnet 28-7)
  3. Llano (2-2, lost to 4A Lago Vista 51-36)
  4. Thrall (3-1, defeated Buffalo 38-28)
  5. Rockdale (0-3, idle)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (4-0, defeated Junction 62-8)
  2. Thorndale (4-0, defeated 3A Mildred 49-42)
  3. Bartlett (3-0, idle)
  4. Granger (2-2, defeated Flatonia 46-32)
  5. Harper (4-0, defeated Bangs 21-7)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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