Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 4 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the fourth week, which featured match-ups like East View vs Austin High, Lockhart vs Anderson, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Cedar Park vs New Braunfels.
View the highlights and scores for Week 4 here.
POST-WEEK 4 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (2-1, idle)
- Round Rock (3-1, defeated Vandegrift 41-38)
- Dripping Springs (2-1, defeated Harker Heights 62-28)
- Cedar Ridge (4-0, defeated Rouse 34-16)
- Lake Travis (1-1, lost to Ind. SA Cornerstone 48-35)
Class 5A
- Weiss (3-1, defeated College Station 40-38)
- Anderson (3-0, defeated Lockhart 49-7)
- Liberty Hill (2-2, lost to 6A Midland Lee 28-21)
- Hendrickson (2-2, lost to Killeen 16-15)
- Georgetown (2-2, defeated Connally 61-7)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (2-0, defeated Lampasas 35-14)
- Taylor (3-0, idle)
- Lago Vista (3-1, defeated 3A Llano 51-36)
- Fredericksburg (2-1, idle)
- Lampasas (2-2, lost to Wimberley 35-14)
Class 3A
- Lexington (4-0, defeated Giddings 34-20)
- Blanco (3-1, defeated 4A Burnet 28-7)
- Llano (2-2, lost to 4A Lago Vista 51-36)
- Thrall (3-1, defeated Buffalo 38-28)
- Rockdale (0-3, idle)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (4-0, defeated Junction 62-8)
- Thorndale (4-0, defeated 3A Mildred 49-42)
- Bartlett (3-0, idle)
- Granger (2-2, defeated Flatonia 46-32)
- Harper (4-0, defeated Bangs 21-7)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team