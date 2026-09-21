Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 4 rankings

The Brief Fourth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 4 rankings



The fourth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fourth week, which featured match-ups like East View vs Austin High, Lockhart vs Anderson, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Cedar Park vs New Braunfels.

View the highlights and scores for Week 4 here.

POST-WEEK 4 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (2-1, idle) Round Rock (3-1, defeated Vandegrift 41-38) Dripping Springs (2-1, defeated Harker Heights 62-28) Cedar Ridge (4-0, defeated Rouse 34-16) Lake Travis (1-1, lost to Ind. SA Cornerstone 48-35)

Class 5A

Weiss (3-1, defeated College Station 40-38) Anderson (3-0, defeated Lockhart 49-7) Liberty Hill (2-2, lost to 6A Midland Lee 28-21) Hendrickson (2-2, lost to Killeen 16-15) Georgetown (2-2, defeated Connally 61-7)

Class 4A

Wimberley (2-0, defeated Lampasas 35-14) Taylor (3-0, idle) Lago Vista (3-1, defeated 3A Llano 51-36) Fredericksburg (2-1, idle) Lampasas (2-2, lost to Wimberley 35-14)

Class 3A

Lexington (4-0, defeated Giddings 34-20) Blanco (3-1, defeated 4A Burnet 28-7) Llano (2-2, lost to 4A Lago Vista 51-36) Thrall (3-1, defeated Buffalo 38-28) Rockdale (0-3, idle)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (4-0, defeated Junction 62-8) Thorndale (4-0, defeated 3A Mildred 49-42) Bartlett (3-0, idle) Granger (2-2, defeated Flatonia 46-32) Harper (4-0, defeated Bangs 21-7)