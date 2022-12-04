Texas high school football playoff semifinals begin this week
AUSTIN, Texas - The playoffs continue this week for the 2022-23 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the semifinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A, as well as Class 1A's six-man state championships.
Class 6A
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Prosper (13-1) vs. Duncanville (13-0), TBD
- Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Rice Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Denton Guyer (14-0) vs. DeSoto (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Katy (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Class 5A
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
- College Station (12-2) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Argyle (14-0) vs. South Oak Cliff (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
- Port Neches-Groves (12-2) vs. Liberty Hill (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Class 4A
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Decatur (11-3) vs. China Spring (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
- Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Cuero (13-1) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Class 3A
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Franklin (14-0) vs. Edna (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
- Gilmer Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Class 2A
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Hawley (14-0) vs. Crawford (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
- Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- New Home (13-1) vs. Albany (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
- Mart (14-0) vs. Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
Class 1A
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
- Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
- Benjamin vs. Loraine, 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
These lists are provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.