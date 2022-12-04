Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoff semifinals begin this week

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas - The playoffs continue this week for the 2022-23 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the semifinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A, as well as Class 1A's six-man state championships.

Class 6A

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

  • Prosper (13-1) vs. Duncanville (13-0), TBD
  • Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Rice Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

  • Denton Guyer (14-0) vs. DeSoto (12-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
  • Katy (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Class 5A

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

  • Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
  • College Station (12-2) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

  • Argyle (14-0) vs. South Oak Cliff (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
  • Port Neches-Groves (12-2) vs. Liberty Hill (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Class 4A

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

  • Decatur (11-3) vs. China Spring (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
  • Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

  • Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
  • Cuero (13-1) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Class 3A

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

  • Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
  • Franklin (14-0) vs. Edna (13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

  • Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
  • Gilmer Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Class 2A

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

  • Hawley (14-0) vs. Crawford (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
  • Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

  • New Home (13-1) vs. Albany (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
  • Mart (14-0) vs. Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

Class 1A

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

  • Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

  • Benjamin vs. Loraine, 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

These lists are provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.