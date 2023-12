Texas high school football playoffs: Championship round begins

The 2023-24 Texas high school football season is coming to an end with the state championships.

The pairings, playoff sites, and times have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A via the UIL and MaxPreps.com.

All the state championship games will be played at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Championship: Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Championship: DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek, Dec 16 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Championship: Aledo vs. Comal Smithson Valley, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Championship: Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Championship: Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Championship: Gilmer vs. Bellville, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Championship: Malakoff vs. Franklin, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Championship: Gunter vs. El Maton Tidehaven, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Championship: Tolar vs. Timpson, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Championship: Albany vs. Mart, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship: Westbrook vs. Gordon, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II