Texas high school football playoffs: State semifinals begin this week

With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the state semifinals.

PLAYOFFS WEEK 5

CLASS 6A

DIVISION I

Westlake vs Galena Park - North Shore: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Katy's Legacy Stadium

DIVISION II

Vandegrift vs Humble Summer Creek: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Waco's McLane Stadium

CLASS 4A

DIVISION II

Waco-La Vega vs Wimberley: Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown's Birkelbach Stadium

Highlights and scores for the playoffs so far: