Texas high school football playoffs: State semifinals begin this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the state semifinals.
PLAYOFFS WEEK 5
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
- Westlake vs Galena Park - North Shore: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Katy's Legacy Stadium
DIVISION II
- Vandegrift vs Humble Summer Creek: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Waco's McLane Stadium
CLASS 4A
DIVISION II
- Waco-La Vega vs Wimberley: Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown's Birkelbach Stadium