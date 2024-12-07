Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  December 7, 2024 7:34pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the playoffs.

Week 4 highlights:

Westlake knocks off rival Lake Travis in region final for 2nd straight year, heads to state semis

2024 Playoffs: Westlake vs Lake Travis

The Westlake Chaparrals take on the Lake Travis Cavaliers in a regional final game.

Vandegrift punches 2nd Final Four ticket in three years with blowout win

2024 Playoffs: SA Harlan vs Vandegrift

The Vandegrift Vipers take on the San Antonio-Harlen Hawks in a regional final game.

Week 4 scores:

CLASS 6A 

DIVISION I

Westlake 24
Lake Travis 17

DIVISION II

SA Harlan 14
Vandegrift 47

CLASS 4A

DIVISION II

Wimberley 36
Sinton 33

CLASS 3A 

DIVISION I

Llano 14
Edna 41 

DIVISION II

Lexington 21
Tidehaven 35