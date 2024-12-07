Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the playoffs.
- Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 1 of the playoffs.
- Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 2 of the playoffs.
- Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 3 of the playoffs.
Week 4 highlights:
Westlake knocks off rival Lake Travis in region final for 2nd straight year, heads to state semis
Vandegrift punches 2nd Final Four ticket in three years with blowout win
Week 4 scores:
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
Westlake 24
Lake Travis 17
DIVISION II
SA Harlan 14
Vandegrift 47
CLASS 4A
DIVISION II
Wimberley 36
Sinton 33
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
Llano 14
Edna 41
DIVISION II
Lexington 21
Tidehaven 35