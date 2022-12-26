Texas Longhorns favored to win Alamo Bowl against Washington Huskies

As the 20th ranked UT football team gears up for this week's Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington, the Horns defense knows they'll definitely be challenged in a big way.

As they prepare to take on the nation's No.1 ranked passing offense, which is led by Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for over 4,300 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's also thrown for a nation's best 363 yards per game for Washington, who ranks second in the country in total offense. Which on paper, sets up to be a tough test for the Horns 51st ranked defense.

But it's also one they welcome.

"We're going to have a challenge on our hands. But like any challenge, as far as this season went. We embraced it. So, we're looking forward to it," said Anthony Cook, UT Sr. Defensive Back.

"Why not finish with a bang on the defensive side. I feel like defense played. I feel like we had a hell of a season all year. Sorry about my language, but I feel like we dominated in all type of phases. We probably could've had a couple of plays back. But you know that's football. That's life. You can't get backs. So, I just feel like with us leaving on a bang. Especially in our d-line room. I feel like we just want to go out there and leave a statement out this year," said Keondre Coburn, UT Sr. Defensive Lineman.

Now, while Washington comes into this game with a high-powered offense, 10 wins on the season and riding a six-game winning streak, Texas is actually favored to win the Alamo Bowl by three.

"In our locker room. We know that outside noise we really don't be focused on that. We just focus on what we can control. And what we can do in our room to make sure that we're pushing each other to be great on the football field when it comes game day. So, you know as far as the underdog thing. Man we like it. We like being in this position. We just want to go out there and show what we can do as an offense," said Michael Penix Jr., Washington Jr. Quarterback.

The Alamo Bowl is set for Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. against the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies.