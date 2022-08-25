Expand / Collapse search

Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors on QB Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers' teammate shares what he thinks about the quarterback now that head coach Steve Sarkisian has detailed why Quinn Ewers earned the starting spot.

AUSTIN, Texas - Now that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the team's starting quarterback, it's a chance to ask Ewers' teammates what they think.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jake Majors says, "At first he was a little shy, but he's really opened up to us and that kind of built confidence into the O-line because we want a quarterback who's going to lead us, not just tell us what to do, but actually lead us."

"It's just been exciting to see him grow as a player," Majors adds.

Ohio State transfer Ewers was battling for the spot with sophomore Hudson Card 
 