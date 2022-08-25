Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors on QB Quinn Ewers

Now that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the team's starting quarterback, it's a chance to ask Ewers' teammates what they think.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jake Majors says, "At first he was a little shy, but he's really opened up to us and that kind of built confidence into the O-line because we want a quarterback who's going to lead us, not just tell us what to do, but actually lead us."

"It's just been exciting to see him grow as a player," Majors adds.

Ohio State transfer Ewers was battling for the spot with sophomore Hudson Card

