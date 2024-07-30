Texas Longhorns football gets ready for training camp

Less than a week after the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL teams opened training camp, people in Austin are getting giddy as the UT Football team is about to kick off theirs.

Coming off their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, as you might imagine, the bar's usually set pretty high around here. Now, it has definitely been raised for this year's talented Texas bunch who are now back among college football's elite.

"We want to be the most explosive offense in the country. I think that's a goal of ours every year. What does that look like? Is it pass? Is it run? Is it screens? For us and our offense, it really should be all three of those," said Kyle Flood/UT Offensive Coordinator.

The Longhorns ranked No. 9 in total offense last season, but definitely feel like they can be No. 1 with third-year quarterback and Heisman candidate Quinn Ewers back running the show.

"Quinn's been a very talented passer since he got here. He always brings a calmness to the field that I think is excellent for the players that play around him," Flood said.

Now, on the other side of the ball, one area the Longhorns have to be better at this season is with their pass defense, which tanked 113 out of the 130 schools last season, giving up just over 250 yards per game.

"We gave up some yards, but we had the ball thrown on us the third most in the country. So, when teams throw the ball a lot, they're gonna get yards. So, yeah we'd like to have those numbers down," said Pete Kwiatkowski/UT Defensive Coordinator. "Every year you're always trying to find that little bit extra. That little slight edge that's gonna, that takes you over the hump."

"It's a completely different team. So I mean the success that was there, it's been had. We didn't win a national championship, and that was the goal... We have a bad taste in our mouths about how we finished, and now we have a new team... And so, quite frankly, last year didn't have a lot of impact on this year. We just have to go to work," said Jeff Banks/UT Special Teams Coordinator.

The Longhorns, who are about a month away from their season opener against Colorado State, will definitely start ramping things up in practice when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 31.