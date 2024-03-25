No. 1 seed Texas are Sweet 16 bound in NCAA Women's Tournament

article

Vic Schaefer's 32-4 Longhorns are Sweet 16 bound for the third time in Vic's four years on the 40. This is an even more special tournament for a standout who was sidelined this time last year.

After missing most of last season due to a knee injury, UT junior Aaliyah Moore, who was one of the nation's best coming out of high school, played a big role in helping Texas advance to the Sweet 16 after finishing with a double-double, 21 and 10, in their second round win.

"We all know A-Mo's more than capable of that. I think she was feeling good. Her body's been hurting her. Last game, her knees were bothering her a little bit. But I think she was feeling really good today, and it showed, obviously," said Shay Holle, UT senior guard.

"A-Mo did a great job for us tonight. She was the difference. I talked to them at halftime. A-Mo's playing well. We gotta get A-Mo the ball," said head coach Vic Schaefer.

"She brings so much energy to this team. She's a leader. She's a vocal leader, and she just gets our team going," said Shaylee Gonzales, UT guard.

"We did it at home. We hosted. We have a list of goals that we made at the beginning of the year. You know we're crossing them off. We still have more, but I'm just so proud. I'm just so happy," said Aaliyah Moore, UT junior forward.

Happy is definitely not what she was feeling at this time last year while recovering from her knee injury, as the Longhorns were embarrassed in the NCAA's second round, right here at home.

"It's a little personal. Just because I wasn't able to play last year. And I had to sit on the bench and watch that happen, and watch my team not play to the best of their ability that I know that they could. So for me to be back on the court this year, and to see how hard we worked to get to this point. And to see us actually executing it. I'm so proud of them," said Moore.

"She brings that everyday. We feed off it. She's our, really like she's our person to go to when we need energy," said Madison Booker, UT freshman guard.

"This is my second march madness. It was so long. It was the hardest thing to go through for me not being able to play for nine months. And so to be back and be in this moment. And just to know what this team can do like we can do it. I have so much confidence in us," said Moore.

The No. 1 seeded Longhorns will head to Portland for a Sweet 16 game on Friday, March 29. The Longhorns will meet the winner of Monday night's game between Utah and Gonzaga.