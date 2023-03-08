Texas' Rodney Terry named Sporting News' College Basketball Coach of the Year

Texas men's basketball head coach Rodney Terry was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News.

Terry is now the second Longhorn coach to earn this prestigious national honor. The first was won by John Wooden back in 1964.

Coach Terry steered the ship through some choppy waters after Chris Beard's arrest in December 2022, and his firing shortly after.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 04: Acting head coach Rodney Terry of the Texas Longhorns yells instructions to his players during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Moody Center on March 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Terry has No. 7 Texas rolling into the Big 12 tournament as the second seed, the team's highest position since 2011.

The Longhorns open the Big 12 tournament Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. against the winner of OU and Oklahoma State on Wednesday, March 8.