Texas State Athletics announces new NIL partnership

Texas State Athletics has announced its biggest name, image, and likeness deal to date.

The multi-sport partnership with First Lockhart National Bank will put some money in the pockets of athletes, and it shows that the big NIL opportunities apparently aren't just for Power 5 schools anymore.

"It's a step in the right direction. It's a building block to what's to come and I think even bigger deals than this are going to come soon. With what Coach Kinne has built within Texas State and what the A.D and President is doing," says TJ Finley.

Sean Holton adds, "It honestly says a lot because we're able to help out not only the businesses, but ourselves and our personal brand. So, when everything comes together it's just everyone is winning."