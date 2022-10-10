Expand / Collapse search

Texas State Football players honored by Sun Belt Conference

By
Published 
Texas State University
FOX 7 Austin

Sun Belt Conference honor Texas State Bobcats following big win

After a big win over Appalachian State on Saturday, a couple Texas State players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A couple of Texas State Bobcat players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference after coming off a 12-point upset win over Appalachian State.

Junior safety Tory Spears, who had a 94-yeard pick six and added a career-high 12 tackles against the Mountaineers, was named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Seth Keller, who went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and extra points, was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Bobcats are at Troy Saturday, Oct. 15.