Texas women's basketball head coach pledges $10K, if 10K fans show up to Feb. 27 home game

A total of $154,000 has been pledged to help the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if enough fans attend the UT vs. Baylor game.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas women's basketball head coach Vic Shaefer is pledging $10,000 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program, if 10,000 fans come to the game against Baylor on Monday, Feb. 27.

With matching donations, more than $150,000 in donations are on the line.

More than $150,000 is on the line to be donated to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program, if 10,000 fans show up to the Texas Women's Basketball home game tonight. Patrick Patterson tells us how the Neighborhood Longhorns Program helps economically disadvantaged children in Austin.

The Neighborhood Longhorns Program offers economically disadvantaged second-eighth graders the opportunity to envision attending college through incentives and scholarships.

Through the program, UT students, volunteers and staff provide tutoring and mentoring in participating Central Texas schools.

Over 1,000 kids from NLP schools will be coming to the game Monday night.

Monday night's game is the last regular-season home game, and it's senior night, so it's a big game for the team. UT plays Baylor at 6 p.m. at the Moody Center.

To buy tickets and help the team get to its 10K goal, click here.