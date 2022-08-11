Westlake football team aiming for Texas high school first

The season is fast approaching and Westlake is taking dead aim at a Texas high school football first, and they'll do so with a new head coach.

This year's team got together for its picture day, and it was a bit different with longtime defensive coordinator Tony Salazar replacing retired legend Todd Dodge as the Chaparrals head coach.

A program from the biggest classification of Texas high school football has never won four straight state titles so with Westlake the three-time defending state champs, Salazar and his aren't shying away from their shot at making history.

Salazar says, "We're trying to go for four (straight)! I can't keep these boys from talking about it so we're gonna talk about it. And it's gonna be right there every single day and we're gonna work to be the best."

Senior receiver and Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse says, "It's amazing. It's a blessing every single day to be able to go make history this season and everybody knows what's at stake and we just out there and have fun and work."

For the defense, players say it'll be business as usual.

"It really doesn't feel much different. We're returning like all of our (defensive) coaches and eight of our 11 starters on defense so we're ready to roll!" says senior defensive end and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek.

"The people before us set a standard. It's our job while we're on watch and on duty at Westlake High School that we uphold that standard and try to make it even a little big higher," Salazar says.