Pro women's tennis tournament, ATX Open, comes to Austin

Austin's first ever Women's Tennis Association event is being held this week at the Westwood Country Club.

The ATX Open has drawn some of the nation's top women's tennis players, including 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2022 NCAA Singles Champion and former Longhorn Peyton Stearns.

"Obviously, this is a great city," Stephens said. "You can only hope to have a good experience here."

The inaugural tournament is the largest women's sporting event in the city, and is one of only four women's-only tour level events in the country. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams will compete in the week-long event.

"I just gotta let loose and play," Stearns said. "As long as I go out and give it my all and play the way I'm supposed to, I'm happy with that."

The ATX Open runs through March 5.