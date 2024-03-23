NASCAR at COTA: Saturday sees practice rounds for cup race

Saturday was practice rounds for the NASCAR cup series.

Our FOX 7 reporter Jessica Rivera went behind the scenes with FOX Sports to show you how FOX broadcasts the big race.

NASCAR fanatics are getting pumped for the big race. Whether you're watching it at the Circuit of the Americas, or from home, FOX has you covered.

"We got 25 cameras out on the racecourse, we got replay people, we got 5 graphics people, 8 video engineers, audio engineers, so this is a group effort to make what you see on TV look fluid," said director Artie Kempner.

Veteran driver Clint Bowyer is an analyst for FOX Sports's NASCAR Cup Series Coverage. He shares how his experience helps fans at home feel like they're right there on the track.

"We have that on-track experience to be able to deliver it to the fans at home sitting on your couch. We know exactly what these guys are going through," said veteran driver, Clint Bowyer.

Todd Gilliland, who is driving the number 38, complimented the track ahead of Sunday's race.

"I really like the road courses like what we're doing out here at COTA. It's a nice racetrack, lot of elevation changes everything you want in a road course," said Gilliland.

The cameras stay rolling during the almost 4-hour race with producers looking to capture the exciting moments on the track.

"We have 3 reporters on the ground, we're looking for stories in the garage, you know breaking news, what happens when someone has engine issues, tire issues, they're telling stories to me and I'm working hand in hand with our producers," said pit producer Eric Mandia.

The NASCAR cup series coverage will be airing on FOX on Sunday afternoon starting at 2 p.m.