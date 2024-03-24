Thousands enjoy NASCAR's fourth year at COTA

There's nothing quite like NASCAR at the Circuit of the Americas.

"It's very impressive," said Karl Stephenson, "It's amazing how big it is. You don't realize how big this is until you get here."

This is Stephenson's first race at COTA.

"Just the excitement," said Stephenson. "The energy that comes with everybody being here. There are so many different cars, and so many different personalities. It's an amazing event."

The 3.41-mile track is a unique challenge for drivers and a thrill for spectators.

"I like the section turn 12," said Bowen Spencer, a NASCAR fan. "Those loops. It's really fun to see them go fast and then have to slow down and take those sharp turns. It makes your adrenaline rush."

Before the engines started, the big race opened with some familiar Central Texas faces, including FOX 7 Austin's own Tierra Neubaum and Cameron Dicker, a Los Angeles Chargers Placekicker and former Longhorn and Lake Travis football alum. Dicker led the invocation.

"For me to be an Austin guy and someone that some kids have looked up to, to kind of show my faith," said Dicker. "It's super exciting. I think it's fun to have all these people here. Austin's the place where all the events should be."

William Byron celebrated victory on Sunday.

But some of these fans are just as excited to cheer on something really cool, right in their own backyard.

"I don't know any of the drivers," said Kinley Smith. "I've been reminding my dad every day since then, I was like 'I can't wait for the cars to go fast.'"

"Just watching guys drive fast," said Dicker. "It's going to be sweet."

NASCAR hasn't announced if it is planning on returning for a fifth year. That decision is made on a year-by-year basis.