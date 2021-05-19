No more severe weather threat in Central TX, flooding concerns remain

The Storm Prediction Center has taken Central Texas out of a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening. There had been a low threat for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The marginal risk was removed since the big cluster of storms in South Texas is blocking the Gulf flow and the atmosphere is still pretty stable.

There continues to be a slight risk of flooding from Austin to La Grange as scattered rain and storms will be seen this evening but they won't be as bad as yesterday. The flooding threat will be highest among the Coastal Plains.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible in the next 48 hours but there is less rain expected on Thursday. Then a cut-off low will set up to our south and will keep scattered rain and storms in the forecast each afternoon from Friday to Sunday.

Storms that hit the area last night caused damage in Fayette County.

There are some things you can do to make sure you are prepared for potential flooding:

Know the flood risk in your area. You can learn more about this by checking out FEMA’s flooding map online

Have an emergency supply kit with essentials, especially if you're in a flood prone area.

Move valuables to higher ground or put them in waterproof containers.

If your property tends to flood, consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be cautious of water on roadways. Never try to cross an area that’s flooded or barricaded: "turn around, don’t drown".

