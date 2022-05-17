Near-record high temperatures forecasted for Central Texas

The hot and dry spell rolls on today in record fashion.

Yesterday we tied the record high, but today we break it with a high of 99.

After the morning clouds dissipate the sunshine takes over allowing temps to soar 10 to 15 degrees above average. It's not feeling like May. At least we will have the spring wind today to provide some minor heat relief in the shade.

We will be challenging record highs each day this week.

A front is still scheduled to arrive late on Saturday. Ahead of it the rain chances will increase, and then it will finally feel like May again. We will talk much more about the welcome changes ahead for the weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local til 10 a.m.

