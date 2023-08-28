Austin weather: Another chance of rain Monday with slightly cooler temperatures

It was very nice to see some rain and clouds yesterday to take the edge off the heat.

We have one more chance to see isolated to spotty storm this afternoon as an impulse of energy arrives in the wake of the front.

We will put the rain chances at 30% with highs staying below 100 degrees.

The heat won't be as stifling this week thanks to the heat dome breaking down and the northerly wind lowering the humidity.

Expect dry heat every day along with pleasant mornings.

Find out how long will this last and the latest track on a possible major hurricane in the Gulf coming up on FOX 7.

