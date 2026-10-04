Austin weather: Cool, damp weather lingering over Zilker Park

The Brief Persistent clouds, scattered mist, and light rain will keep Sunday temperatures noticeably cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Most areas will see trace amounts up to a quarter-inch of rain, though isolated spots could pick up to half an inch before moisture tapers off. Drier air and clearer skies will push into the region early in the week, bringing a return to full sun and highs near 90 degrees by Wednesday.



Following a stretch of wet weather that kept Central Texas temperatures well below normal, Zilker Park and the surrounding Austin area are bracing for another gray, misty day before drier conditions return early in the week.

Cool and misty Sunday in Central Texas

Persistent cloud cover and damp conditions will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday—a stark contrast to recent months and far below the record high of 97 degrees. Rainfall totals over the past few days varied across the region, bringing trace amounts to a third of an inch in areas like Lampasas, Mason, and Llano, and over half an inch in Fredericksburg.

Minimal additional rainfall expected

While much of the area east of Interstate 35 missed out on significant accumulation, scattered sprinkles, mist, and isolated heavier downpours were tracked moving toward Bastrop and Giddings. Overall rain chances remain low for Sunday, with any additional accumulation expected to range from trace amounts to a quarter-inch, though isolated spots could see up to half an inch.

North winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts up to 25 miles per hour, are contributing to a breezy and cooler feel, with morning temperatures hovering in the 60s and lower 70s.

Warmth and sunshine returning soon

Skies are expected to begin clearing out by Monday and Tuesday, paving the way for more sunshine and a gradual warming trend. While morning lows will drop comfortably into the mid-60s, afternoon highs will climb back toward the lower 80s on Monday and near 90 degrees by Wednesday, ahead of a slight chance of rain returning during the second half of the week.