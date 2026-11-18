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The Brief National Institute of Health says it is relocating the remaining NIH-owned chimpanzees at the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research The chimps are headed to a federal sanctuary in Keithville, Louisiana Transfers are expected to begin in early 2027



The National Institute of Health says it will relocate the remaining NIH-owned chimpanzees at the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research in Bastrop, Texas.

What they're saying:

In a news release, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D. says that the chimpanzees will be relocated to a federal sanctuary operated by Chimp Haven, Inc. in Keithville, Louisiana.

Bhattacharya says these are the last NIH-owned chimpanzees awaiting transfers to the federal sanctuary program.

"Relocating chimpanzees is a complex process that requires careful consideration of each animal’s needs. The health conditions of these chimpanzees increase the risk of adverse events during transport and adjustment to life at the sanctuary. NIH will plan and carry out these transfers with the chimpanzees’ health and welfare at the forefront of every decision," Bhattacharya says.

The backstory:

In November 2015, NIH made a commitment to retire all NIH-owned chimpanzees to sanctuary.

In 2013, NIH officials announced they were ending research on chimpanzees. The decision came two years after the Institute of Medicine, part of NIH, declared that nearly all use of chimps for invasive medical research could no longer be justified. Much of the rest of the world already had ended such research.

The federal sanctuary in Louisiana includes chimpanzees from the Alamagordo Primate Facility in New Mexico and Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio.

What's next:

Transfers are expected to begin in early 2027.