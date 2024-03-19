Austin weather: Cooler than average for the start of spring

The countdown is on! Spring officially arrives this evening.

It won't feel like it as the chilly streak rolls on but at least we will see on-and-off sun today.

The weather will be clouding up and not as cold tonight with lows in the 50s.

Rain is looking more and more likely with the next system on Thursday.

We will look at the timing, future rain totals and severe risk coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

