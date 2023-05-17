Austin weather: Finally, a day with no rain, but how long will it last?

For the first time in days there is no rain in the forecast just lots of sun and big warm-up.

A very pleasant morning will turn into a seasonal afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

We'll heat up into the 90s and the high humidity will return to end the week.

The next rain machine is coming from Canada, believe or not. A low pressure system will help push a front into Texas to collide with the summer-like feeling.

There is a chance of storms Friday night. We will talk much more about it coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

