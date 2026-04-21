Austin weather: Flash Flood Warning for Williamson County

The Brief Expect a rainy day today in Central Texas National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Williamson County until 12:15 p.m. (CT) Williamson, Travis and Brunet Counties are under a Flood Advisory until 11:15 a.m. (CT)



Storms are sweeping through Central Texas today and the National Weather Service has issued some warnings and advisories.

Why you should care:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by NWS for Williamson County until 12:15 p.m.

NWS says an estimated one to three inches of rain has already fallen in the area and that another one to three inches is possible.

Locations include Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Leander, Hutto, Libery Hill and Jarrell.

Flash flooding can occur in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and overpasses.

Officials remind people to turn around, don't drown and to be aware of your surroundings and don't drive on flooded roads.

Flood Advisory for several Central Texas counties

Williamson is also under a Flood Advisory along with Travis and Burnet Counties.

The advisory includes Austin and Cedar Park and goes until 11:15 a.m. (CT).

Residents should expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.