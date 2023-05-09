Austin weather: Increasing chance of rain Tuesday

Rain chances are increasing today.

An upper low in South Texas is heading right for us and should be enough to break up the lid on the atmosphere that has prevented us from seeing rain.

Scattered storms will start earlier today by midday.

The severe weather risk will be low but expect heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning with the storms.

Not as hot today with the rain starting earlier with highs close to seasonal levels.

Today's rain is just a sign of things to come as the conveyor belt of lows and moisture will keep us in the rainy pattern through the weekend.

We will time out the rain and look at some very impressive future rain totals coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

