Austin weather: Increasing risk of severe storms on Friday night

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning so that means an early Spring.

We could have told him that with the weather we've been enjoying lately.

The cloudy and gloomy weather is back with fog and drizzly early.

A powerful Western Low will enter Texas tonight sparking two rounds of storms.

We can't rule out a few passing showers during the day but the main event will hold off until tonight.

One round will get here by evening and the second one after midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has put areas from I-35 to the Hill Country under a slight risk (LEVEL 2) for severe weather.

Damaging hail will be the main threat with gusty winds and lightning.

