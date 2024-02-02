Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Increasing risk of severe storms on Friday night

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Increasing risk of severe storms

All of Central Texas is under a Level 1 to Level 2 threat of severe weather Friday night. Zack Shields shows us what to expect.

AUSTIN, Texas - Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning so that means an early Spring. 

We could have told him that with the weather we've been enjoying lately.

MORE: Groundhog Day 2024: How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

The cloudy and gloomy weather is back with fog and drizzly early. 

A powerful Western Low will enter Texas tonight sparking two rounds of storms. 

We can't rule out a few passing showers during the day but the main event will hold off until tonight. 

One round will get here by evening and the second one after midnight. 

Image 1 of 2

 

The Storm Prediction Center has put areas from I-35 to the Hill Country under a slight risk (LEVEL 2) for severe weather. 

Damaging hail will be the main threat with gusty winds and lightning. 

Make sure you check in with us on FOX 7 Austin for the latest on the stormy setup.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.