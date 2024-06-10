Austin weather: Rain chances return Monday

Storms and showers moved through western portions of the viewing area this morning, but all of us have a small chance for isolated showers and storms later today.

The rest of our day will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid 90s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with late day and nighttime opportunities for storms once again.

For Tuesday night, we are all under a marginal risk (level one of five) for severe weather. The main threats will be very large hail, strong wind gusts, and excessive rainfall.

That system that moves through Tuesday night could linger into Wednesday morning and earlier parts of Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the low 90s. The overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday becomes quieter, with mostly sunny skies and highs going back up into the mid 90s.

That trend continues into Friday and the weekend. It will be sunny, but hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Humidity remains the same, which will bring heat indices in the triple digits once again for the end of the workweek.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.