Welcome to August, the hottest month of the year.

Today will be hot, but it will be the 11th day in a row with below average highs.

We haven't been in the 100s for the last 2 weeks.

New day and month but same weather story with the triple "H" forecast...hot, humid and hazy with highs in the upper 90s.

With the Saharan dust in place, the air quality won't be great for the very young and elderly, especially with respiratory issues.

What is the Saharan dust?

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is a dry and dusty air mass full of sand, dirt, and other debris that is lifted by storms over Africa and brought across the Atlantic by tropical waves. The Saharan Air Layer is composed of a dry pocket of air that usually resides thousands of feet above sea level. This dry and hot air typically limits tropical development due to it robbing systems of the moisture needed to form.

The Saharan Air Layer is usually most active during June and July, which is why it is more difficult for tropical waves to develop in the Main Development Region of the Atlantic west of Africa. We can track the SAL using satellites and forecast its direction through long-range weather models.

