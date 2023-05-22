Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Drier start the workweek

You won't need your umbrella today. But will the rain return? Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Warmer and brighter times are ahead today. 

The rain has hit the road and the sunshine will take over and force the highs into the mid-80s. That is 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. 

Besides the temperatures going up, there are also more humid times coming up this week with a slight chance of West Texas storms reaching the area the next few nights. 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.