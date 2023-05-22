Austin weather: Warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine

Warmer and brighter times are ahead today.

The rain has hit the road and the sunshine will take over and force the highs into the mid-80s. That is 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Besides the temperatures going up, there are also more humid times coming up this week with a slight chance of West Texas storms reaching the area the next few nights.

