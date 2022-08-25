Fewer clouds and showers, high humidity will make temps feel hotter

As the front fades away and the upper low exits Texas, the rain chances will lower, and highs will climb starting today.

If the showers get going they will be very isolated by the afternoon.

With fewer clouds and showers, highs will make it into the low to mid-90s across the area.

The high humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Feeling like late August again as we go into the weekend but sliding into rainy weather again next week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.