Dangerous weather potential for parts of Central Texas

It's a LEVEL 3 Severe Weather Day.

There is a cold front coming to town that will collide with warm, humid, and unstable air.

Spotty showers are possible for the first half of the day with low rain totals.

The line of storms will hold off until early evening from Austin to La Grange. Not expecting many storms roaming in the Hill Country.

The eastern half of the area is under an enhanced risk of severe storms.

Damaging winds, lightning, small to moderate hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible with some storms.

The rain will be in and out of here quickly between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. this evening so rain totals will stay well below an inch.

Please pay close attention to the weather later today with the severe threat increasing.

