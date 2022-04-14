Drought conditions appear to be getting worse in Central Texas

article

It is not nearly as hot for your Thursday, with breezy southeasterly winds and temperatures in the 80s for most of Central Texas. However, elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will continue once again for the entire area.

People living and working in the Austin area should monitor local conditions and try to refrain from activities that could cause a spark. This means no outdoor burning, don't throw your cigarettes out the window, use caution while welding, and if you see a plume of smoke report it immediately.

Experts also warn that if we don't get enough rain in the spring and summer, we may have conditions like we did during the 2011 drought. That's when about 90 percent of the state was in a "severe drought" category.

According to Zack Shields, it's bad news. The drought is getting worse. For the first time in years, we have an exceptional drought showing up across parts of Central Texas in Lampasas, Gillespie, and Blanco County. Austin is not currently in a drought, but that could change depending on precipitation.

87% of Texas is in drought mode and 49% of the state is dealing with a severe to extreme drought. Late in September last year, only 7% of Texas was in drought mode.

La Nina really accelerated the drought by reducing the frequency of rain events. The 3-month outlook continues to show drier than average weather, according to Zack Shields.

