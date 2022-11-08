Election Day brings mostly clear skies; cold front later this week

You can't blame the weather for not voting today.

Yes, it will be cloudy in the morning with patchy fog but by the afternoon we will see more sun than rain with highs warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

No jacket needed today for sure.

We will keep a close eye on some coastal showers that could make a brief appearance when the polls start to close at 7 p.m.

The rain won't last too long and the totals will be low.

The warm spell will last through Thursday and then a strong cold front arrives on Friday.

Big changes to talk about for the weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

