Freeze alerts issued in Texas as weather whiplash turns heads this weekend

The Brief A powerful cold front is sweeping through Texas this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to drop into freezing territory in some parts of the state. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also likely as the front marches across Texas.



Parts of Texas are bracing for freezing weather this weekend as a powerful cold front marches across the state.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible.

Weather whiplash

A wild swing in temperatures is forecast because of the cold front. Places such as Amarillo will see highs near 90 on Friday before they plummet into the 30s by Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the mid-60s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The high temperature forecast for Texas on April 17, 2026.

Freeze and frost alerts have been issued for much of the Texas Panhandle from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Austin is expecting a high of 88 on Friday and Dallas a high of 82. By Saturday, highs in Austin will barely top 70 and will barely make it to the mid-60s in Dallas.

Across the majority of the state, temperatures will go from being as much as 30 degrees above average on Friday to about 30 degrees below average by Saturday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Temperature departure in Texas for April 17, 2026.

Severe weather possible

The cold front will also stir up thunderstorms as it swings through Texas. There’s a possibility that some of the storms will be severe, especially on Friday night into Saturday morning, with hail, high winds and even a tornado.

The severe weather risk across the central U.S. on April 17, 2026.

More widespread rain and storms are expected to linger across mainly the eastern half of Texas through Saturday.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, as well.