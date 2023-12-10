Expand / Collapse search

Freeze warning issued for parts of South Central Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of South Central Texas tonight into Monday morning.

NWS notes that some locations, especially city centers like Austin, may not reach 32 degrees, but residents are urged to plan accordingly because it will be colder than it has been for a while.

The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dec. 11.

According to the warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected. Residents are advised to take steps now to protect their outdoor plants from the cold and their water pipes.

The following counties are included in the warning: Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson, Wilson, and Zavala.