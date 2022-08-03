High fire danger across Texas with hot, dry, breezy conditions

Fire danger is very high today across the entire area with the sunny, very hot, dry, and breezy conditions in place.

The vegetation is very dry and crispy and the winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph at times. This will help fuel wildfires and make them spread quickly.

No outdoor burning is allowed and make sure you don't throw the cigarettes out the window.

Be careful with mowing dry grass, welding, and parking vehicles in tall dry grass.

Very high fire danger again tomorrow then as we near the weekend, the fire danger and heat will ease a little with less wind and moisture moving in by the weekend.

Take this fire danger seriously. This is something we haven't seen in years.

