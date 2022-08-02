Big Sky Fire: Large wildfire north of Fredericksburg

article

A large wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says this fire, labeled the Big Sky Fire, is estimated to be 1,400 acres and 25% contained.

The fire continues to spread due to wind, terrain, and volatile juniper/oak fuel type, says the Forest Service.

Photo of a smoke plume from Big Sky Fire courtesy Hailei Thomas.

Dozers are engaged while engine crews focus on suppression and structure protection.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke, as seen in photos sent in by a FOX 7 viewer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.