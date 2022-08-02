Smoke Rider Fire: Blanco County fire estimated at 200 acres, 0% contained

Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large vegetation fire on FM 165 in the area of Las Colinas Drive in Blanco County near the Hays County line.

According to Blanco County Emergency Management, the fire was estimated at 250 acres by air assets on scene, however that number was later revised to 200 acres by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

FM 165 near US 290 has been closed according to TxDOT and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Evacuations are taking place as the fire continues to move north/northwest towards US-290, says Blanco County Emergency Management.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Blanco Methodist Church at 61 Pecan Street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.