Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County

A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn.

The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed 100% contained Tuesday morning, and flared back up Tuesday afternoon.

"Unfortunately it has escaped its containment lines," Texas A&M Forest Service PIO Kimberly Kaschalk said.

Officials said fires can spark again, especially with the dry heat and heavy winds.

"Right now with a very danger, as crisp and dry as the air is and as we have these strong winds, any spark can lead to what you can see over my shoulder and a very dangerous time and a threat to people's homes," Austin Fire Assistant Chief Andre De La Reza said.

At one point on Tuesday, the fire was threatening homes and the Texas Music Ranch was asked to evacuate. Assistant Chief De La Reza said they now have a containment line around the fire.

"With those lines in place, we're feeling comfortable to allow residents from those residential homes that did get evacuated to go back into the structure now," De La Reza said.

More than 30 units responded to assist in fighting the fire. Star flight dumped water from the air and several crews fought on the ground.

Officials said this deep seeded mulch fire can take a while to mitigate, so they’ll be out monitoring the area as long as they need to be.