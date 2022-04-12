Live updates: Severe weather threats in Central Texas for April 12

Central Texas could see some severe storms tonight.

There is a chance for isolated to scattered storms this afternoon and evening across portions of Central Texas, the Hill Country, and along and east of the I-35 corridors, according to the National Weather Service. Confidence is low on if and where storms form.

However, if they form they will likely become severe very quickly.

The primary threats will be large to possibly very large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The main window for severe storms forming is between 2 and 10 PM.

See below for live updates on the weather conditions in Central Texas. News app users click here.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Severe storms possible, hail and damaging winds are main concerns

More than 62 million Americans face threats of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail Tuesday

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter