Nice weather streak continues as lower humidity brings fall feel

The nice weather streak continues.

This will be the 20th day in a row without rain and it finally starting to feel like fall.

In the wake of the front yesterday, the humidity has lowered quite a bit making it feel more comfortable, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Highs will rebound into the low 90s but it may feel cooler in the shade with less moisture in place.

The FOX 7 Weather Team is tracking another front for later this week that will usher in even cooler air but will it set off any much-needed rain?

